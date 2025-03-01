Maripau Wealth Management LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,123 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,121 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $68,099,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after buying an additional 1,060,467 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGIT opened at $59.25 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
