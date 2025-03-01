Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.00 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

