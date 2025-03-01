Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 100.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 79,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,531,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,994,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

