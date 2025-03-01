Maripau Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,375,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after buying an additional 883,761 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,475,000 after buying an additional 808,990 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 43,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,182,000 after buying an additional 343,592 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $409.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.09. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $409.99.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

About AON



Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

