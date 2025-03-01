Maripau Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Free Report) by 121.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares during the quarter. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 759,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 212,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 288,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter.

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

BATS:OSCV opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78.

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Announces Dividend

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that selects US small-cap companies and REITs based on valuation plus quality and growth metrics. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OSCV was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Opus Capital Management.

Further Reading

