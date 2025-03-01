Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Marcus Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. Marcus has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.85 million, a P/E ratio of -53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 135.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 225,644 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

