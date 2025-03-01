Maple Capital Management Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

