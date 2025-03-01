Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,148 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,605,000. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 131,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

