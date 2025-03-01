Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,881,919.86. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,461. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day moving average is $192.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

