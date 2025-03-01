Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director James M. Daly Sells 15,470 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,324.40. This represents a 89.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $341.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.00 and a 12-month high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,010,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

