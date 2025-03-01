Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Boosted by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 454.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 111,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 91,455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.05. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 116.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on M shares. Benchmark raised shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Macy’s

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.