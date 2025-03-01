LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Trading 6.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

LuxUrban Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.23%.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc engages in the leasing of entire existing hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

