Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 390.0% from the January 31st total of 275,500 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Lottery.com news, Director Matthew Howard Mcgahan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,809.67. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $111,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

LTRY remained flat at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,059,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Lottery.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Lottery.com ( NASDAQ:LTRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 88.86% and a negative net margin of 594.64%.

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

