Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Mission Produce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 308.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,055 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 48.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $12.35 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $875.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mission Produce Company Profile

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 7,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $102,034.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,787,450 shares in the company, valued at $25,935,899.50. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,500. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,786. 41.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.