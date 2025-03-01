Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,315 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Bancorp worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 72.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 114.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBBK opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.49. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.