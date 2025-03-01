Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,393 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trinity Industries worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,395,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 125.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 142,660 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

