Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,491 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $2,834,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,700,996.29. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COOP stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

