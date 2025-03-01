Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Bank7 worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Bank7 by 22.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $41.22 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $385.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $207,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,597.50. This represents a 27.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

