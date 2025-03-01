Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,054 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Melius upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

