Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 355.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,611 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 744,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 21.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXPE stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. StockNews.com cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens upped their target price on DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In related news, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,198.60. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

