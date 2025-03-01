Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,010 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 74.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 473,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 202,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 182,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,217 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 82,222 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CHRS stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $128.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.81.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
