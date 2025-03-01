Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 8,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $450.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

