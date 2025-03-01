Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Insider Sells $1,421,495.46 in Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $450.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.