Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Lisata Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 9,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

