Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 3,577 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.44 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.