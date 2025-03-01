Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 161 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Brueske Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $51,881,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Boeing by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $174.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $206.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

