Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.21 and a 1-year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 91.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

