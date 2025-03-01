Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,081,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,310,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 217.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,910,255.66. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at $26,272,663.75. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,864. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $515.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.79 and its 200 day moving average is $463.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

