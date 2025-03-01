Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $409.15 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $409.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.88 and a 200-day moving average of $364.09.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

