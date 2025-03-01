Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 613 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $363.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

