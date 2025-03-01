Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $115.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

