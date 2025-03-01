Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.26. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 588,325 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
