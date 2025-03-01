Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63), Zacks reports. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $101.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $9,967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

