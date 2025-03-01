LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. LeMaitre Vascular updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.320 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.530 EPS.
LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 8.1 %
NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $91.85 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LeMaitre Vascular
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.