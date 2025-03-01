LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.4 million-$242.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.2 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.530 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $8.06 on Friday, hitting $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 442,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,287. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.73. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

