Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,722 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,942,000 after buying an additional 4,676,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,674,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,154 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 740.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,357,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

