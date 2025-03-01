Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $6.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $683.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $185,072.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,113.86. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 75.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

