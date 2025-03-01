Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,238 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.6 %

HMC opened at $27.80 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

