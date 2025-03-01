Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,201 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after acquiring an additional 417,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,190,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $211.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

