Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:STM opened at $24.71 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.