Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $139,000 in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after acquiring an additional 286,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,210,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,617,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224,594 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 430,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.