Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

D stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

