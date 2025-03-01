Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CAO Kathryn Romano Sells 750 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.72 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average of $175.26.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
