Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $612,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

