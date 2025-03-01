Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 5,058 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the third quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 281.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

