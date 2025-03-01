Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $24.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $11,473,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 360,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

