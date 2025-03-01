Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Trading Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) was up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 63,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 510,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

