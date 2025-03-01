Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 7,849.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 85,638 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 28.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.90 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $9,246,848.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,107,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,004,221.30. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,461,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

