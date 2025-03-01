Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock Price

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMTG opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 25.67 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The company has a market cap of $322.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2,260.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.