Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.22. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $483,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,381,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,343,776.20. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Mackintosh sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $152,335.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,388 shares in the company, valued at $542,118.72. This trade represents a 21.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,693 shares of company stock worth $916,683. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,733,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,381,000 after buying an additional 10,046,893 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,067,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,292,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,920,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

